Bill Hughes, former trustee of Nassau County, N.Y., U.S. Marine corporal, chef and Fluvanna activist, died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, at the age of 70. William "Bill" McKenna Hughes was born on Dec. 12, 1945, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to William Alexander and Naomi Hughes. His family members described him as a man who acquired the patience and tenacity to win over even the most hardened hearts.

