Bill Hughes

Bill Hughes

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Fluvanna Review

Bill Hughes, former trustee of Nassau County, N.Y., U.S. Marine corporal, chef and Fluvanna activist, died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, at the age of 70. William "Bill" McKenna Hughes was born on Dec. 12, 1945, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to William Alexander and Naomi Hughes. His family members described him as a man who acquired the patience and tenacity to win over even the most hardened hearts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fluvanna Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07) Dec 15 Nickinic 86
News Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 5
News Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 38
Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Sep '16 Jasper 2
New Day Care Alert Sep '16 SACC 1
News Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... Jul '16 John Smith 1
Prostitute in nassau county (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concerned citizen 44 1
See all Nassau County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,259 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,670

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC