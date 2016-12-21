21-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted ...

21-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted After Being Approached By Male...

The Special Victims Squad reports the details of Sex Offence that occurred on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 4:00 am in West Hempstead. Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Nassau County Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022.

