Three charged in car wash break-in

Three men have been charged with breaking and entering a building with intent, a 10-year felony, possession of burglary tools, a 10-year felony and breaking and entering a coin box, a six-month misdemeanor after an incident at about 3 a.m. Thursday at the Chesterfield Auto Wash, 47220 Gratiot Ave., Chesterfield Township.

