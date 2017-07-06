Three charged in car wash break-in

Three charged in car wash break-in Gage Bernier, 20, from Almont; Michael Whipkey, 27, from Roseville; and Andrew Brookins, 19, from Warren were arraigned Thursday Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2tWG48T Three men have been charged with breaking and entering a building with intent, a 10-year felony, possession of burglary tools, a 10-year felony and breaking and entering a coin box, a six-month misdemeanor after an incident at about 3 a.m. Thursday at the Chesterfield Auto Wash, 47220 Gratiot Ave., Chesterfield Township.

