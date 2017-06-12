Toddler drowns after fall in canal behind home
The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a toddler died when she fell into a canal behind her home in Harrison Township. According to deputies, the 19-month-old Chloe Lawson was found unresponsive in the canal behind the house in the 38000 block of Mallast, off of Jerrerson Ave. near 16 Mile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Hackel Hell
|3
|Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai...
|Feb '17
|DRJ
|1
|Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart On Demand
|33
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|2
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC