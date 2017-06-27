Southeast Michigan a Leader in Smart ...

Southeast Michigan a Leader in Smart Road Technology

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Insurance Journal West

Southeast Michigan is becoming a leader in developing "connected" roads and traffic signals that will "talk" directly to the next generation of cars. The features are the building blocks that will eventually guide self-driving cars safely to their intended destinations without anyone steering the wheel, The Detroit News reported.

