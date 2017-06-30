Police release bodycam footage of enc...

Police release bodycam footage of encounter with man who fired gun in house

Friday Jun 2

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office on Friday released bodycam footage of officers approaching the man in the home after the gunfire, as he appeared to suffer from medical distress or a mental breakdown. Brian Harsen of Harrison Township was charged Friday, June 2 in Clinton Township 41-B District Court with two counts of assault assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of discharging a firearm in or at a building.

Chicago, IL

