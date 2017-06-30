Police release bodycam footage of encounter with man who fired gun in house
The Macomb County Sheriff's Office on Friday released bodycam footage of officers approaching the man in the home after the gunfire, as he appeared to suffer from medical distress or a mental breakdown. Brian Harsen of Harrison Township was charged Friday, June 2 in Clinton Township 41-B District Court with two counts of assault assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of discharging a firearm in or at a building.
