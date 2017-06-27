Parolee arrested after death of 3-yea...

Parolee arrested after death of 3-year-old boy who shot self

Wednesday Jun 21

A Mount Clemens man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with the death of a three-year-old boy who fatally shot himself outside a Clinton Township apartment building earlier in the day. Information provided to Clinton Township police indicates the gun dropped from the pocket of the man in front of an apartment building in the Newport Arms Apartments complex, located south of Joy Road and east of Gratiot Avenue.

