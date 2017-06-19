Man sues police for $50 million after being shot during pursuit
A 30-year-old Macomb County man is suing the Fraser Police Department for $50 million after being shot twice at the conclusion of a chase early on Aug. 31, 2016. Mount Clemens-based attorney Albert Addis filed the lawsuit on behalf of Enzo A. Evangelista in federal court last week claiming police used excessive force and shot Evangelista, who was unarmed, in the head and shoulder unnecessarily.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Hackel Hell
|3
|Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai...
|Feb '17
|DRJ
|1
|Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart On Demand
|33
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|2
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC