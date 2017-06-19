Man set to be deported to Iraq doesn'...

Man set to be deported to Iraq doesn't even speak Arabic, family says

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: MLive.com

Hadeer Siba, who grew up in the U.S., according to relatives, was one of 114 Chaldean immigrants from Iraq facing deportation after widespread Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests that took place in Metro Detroit on June 11. If he gets put on a plane to Baghdad, the 46-year-old from Sterling Heights, will find himself in a country so foreign to him that it might as well be Mars, family members said. He can't speak Arabic, the primary language in Iraq, and his family also believes the Christian cross tattooed on his arm will get him murdered by Muslim extremist groups like ISIS that have been targeting Chaldeans in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macomb County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09) Feb '17 Hackel Hell 3
News Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai... Feb '17 DRJ 1
News Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11) Feb '17 Phart On Demand 33
News Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Doubtful 2
Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse (Oct '16) Oct '16 Jack 1
Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16) Sep '16 Emma 2
See all Macomb County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macomb County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,794 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC