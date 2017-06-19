Man set to be deported to Iraq doesn't even speak Arabic, family says
Hadeer Siba, who grew up in the U.S., according to relatives, was one of 114 Chaldean immigrants from Iraq facing deportation after widespread Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests that took place in Metro Detroit on June 11. If he gets put on a plane to Baghdad, the 46-year-old from Sterling Heights, will find himself in a country so foreign to him that it might as well be Mars, family members said. He can't speak Arabic, the primary language in Iraq, and his family also believes the Christian cross tattooed on his arm will get him murdered by Muslim extremist groups like ISIS that have been targeting Chaldeans in recent years.
