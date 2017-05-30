Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel n...

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel not ruling out run for governor

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: MLive.com

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel says he's happy with his current gig, but hasn't ruled out the possibility of running for a higher executive office. The Democrat, who has served as county executive since the post was created in 2011, has not formally announced or created an exploratory committee for the 2018 governor's race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macomb County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09) Feb '17 Hackel Hell 3
News Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai... Feb '17 DRJ 1
News Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11) Feb '17 Phart On Demand 33
News Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Doubtful 2
Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse (Oct '16) Oct '16 Jack 1
Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16) Sep '16 Emma 2
See all Macomb County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macomb County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,815 • Total comments across all topics: 281,532,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC