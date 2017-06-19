Macomb County Clerk sued again, this ...

Macomb County Clerk sued again, this time for secretly videotaping resident

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Michigan Radio

Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger faces a new lawsuit, after being sued earlier this year by two former employees who say their firing was in retaliation for blowing the whistle on her unethical behavior. Diane Zontini says ten days after the election in November, she caught an associate of Spranger secretly videotaping her as Zontini was conducting private business at the Clerk's office.

