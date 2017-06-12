M-59 construction update: Schoenherr ...

M-59 construction update: Schoenherr Road intersection to be closed for two 10-day periods

20 hrs ago

SCHOENHERR ROAD INTERSECTION SECOND CLOSURE APPROXIMATE DATES: 7 a.m. Saturday, July 15 - 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2017 UPDATES: As part of ongoing work on M-59 , crews will close the Schoenherr Road intersection beginning Saturday for the first of two 10-day closures. This will allow crews to complete the work through the right two lanes of both the eastbound and westbound sides of M-59 across Schoenherr Road before the July Fourth holiday.

