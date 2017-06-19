Little Action During Presidential 'In...

Little Action During Presidential 'Infrastructure Week'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: JD Supra

President Trump campaigned on promises to increase infrastructure spending. If this comes in the form of repairs to existing roads, bridges, airports, waterways, and utilities, then it will have little impact on property owners in terms of new takings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macomb County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09) Feb '17 Hackel Hell 3
News Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai... Feb '17 DRJ 1
News Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11) Feb '17 Phart On Demand 33
News Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Doubtful 2
Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse (Oct '16) Oct '16 Jack 1
Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16) Sep '16 Emma 2
See all Macomb County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macomb County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,653 • Total comments across all topics: 281,996,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC