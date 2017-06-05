Kidnap suspect caused Macomb pileup

Kidnap suspect caused Macomb pileup

Monday Jun 5

A man wanted in St. Clair County on multiple charges who killed himself during a standoff with Detroit police Saturday was involved in a 10 car pile up in Macomb County May 25, according to officials. Kidnap suspect caused Macomb pileup A man wanted in St. Clair County on multiple charges who killed himself during a standoff with Detroit police Saturday was involved in a 10 car pile up in Macomb County May 25, according to officials.

