Kenya Moore and other - Housewives' perform - Vagina Monologues'

Kenya Moore, 'Housewives' perform 'Vagina Monologues' The Detroit native returns home to perform the empowering and controversial play with Teresa Giudice and Ashley Darby. Three women known for their lavish lifestyles, including Detroit's own Kenya Moore, will shed their reality-star personas for a night to perform the dramatic, emotional and comedic stage show "Vagina Monologues" on Thursday at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom.

