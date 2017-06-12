ICE arrests dozens of Chaldeans in weekend sweep
Dozens of Chaldeans from metro Detroit were arrested Sunday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and face possible deportation. ICE arrests dozens of undocumented Chaldeans from metro Detroit in weekend sweep Dozens of Chaldeans from metro Detroit were arrested Sunday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and face possible deportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Hackel Hell
|3
|Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai...
|Feb '17
|DRJ
|1
|Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart On Demand
|33
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|2
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC