Former Detroit-area official sentenced for taking $5K bribe
Friday Jun 9
A former suburban Detroit government official who pleaded guilty to taking a $5,000 bribe has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison. Former New Haven Trustee Christopher Craigmiles learned his punishment on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Port Huron.
#1 Friday Jun 9
another neo con in the zionist fifth column of raphan banksters .
