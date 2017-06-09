There are on the WXMI-TV Grand Rapids story from Friday Jun 9, titled Former Detroit-area official sentenced for taking $5K bribe. In it, WXMI-TV Grand Rapids reports that:

A former suburban Detroit government official who pleaded guilty to taking a $5,000 bribe has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison. Former New Haven Trustee Christopher Craigmiles learned his punishment on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Port Huron.

