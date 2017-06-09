Former Detroit-area official sentence...

Former Detroit-area official sentenced for taking $5K bribe

There are 1 comment on the WXMI-TV Grand Rapids story from Friday Jun 9, titled Former Detroit-area official sentenced for taking $5K bribe. In it, WXMI-TV Grand Rapids reports that:

A former suburban Detroit government official who pleaded guilty to taking a $5,000 bribe has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison. Former New Haven Trustee Christopher Craigmiles learned his punishment on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Port Huron.

lavon affair

Bradenton, FL

#1 Friday Jun 9
another neo con in the zionist fifth column of raphan banksters .
