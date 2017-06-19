Drain pipe collapse forces street clo...

Drain pipe collapse forces street closure in Macomb County

The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reports Monday that the 48-inch pipe beneath North River Road near Interstate 94 collapsed Friday. Parts of the road's shoulder and asphalt road surface were starting to fail.

