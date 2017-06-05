DNR officer honored for winter rescue...

DNR officer honored for winter rescue in Upper Peninsula

A Michigan conservation officer has been honored for rescuing a 10-year-old boy who left his Upper Peninsula home in February with no shoes, hat or gloves. Patrick Hartsig found the boy on the ice-covered Little Bay de Noc, a mile from shore in Delta County.

