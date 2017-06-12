DNR honors officer who rescued shoeless, 10-year-old boy from Lake Michigan ice
The Michigan DNR has honored a conservation officer who rescued a scared, shoeless, 10-year-old from icy Lake Michigan in February. CO Patrick Hartsig, who has been with the DNR for two years, received the Lifesaving Award during the regular meeting of the Michigan Natural Resources Commission in Houghton earlier this week.
