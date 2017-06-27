Coast Guard searching for missing boa...

Coast Guard searching for missing boater on Lake St. Claire

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

The Coast Guard command center in Detroit received notification at about 8 p.m. local time of a 44-year-old male who fell off a 27-foot powerboat near Metro Beach on Lake St. Clair and never resurfaced. He was wearing a red life jacket, but it was not properly buckled and came off as he hit the surface of the water.

