Another possible witness in a Macomb County corruption case pleads guilty

Monday Jun 5 Read more: Michigan Radio

A former Detroit-area lawyer pleaded guilty in front of a federal judge today for his involvement in a Macomb County corruption case. Angelo Selva of Macomb Township pleaded guilty to obtaining and concealing bribes for former Clinton Township Trustee Dean Reynolds.

