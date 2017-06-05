Another possible witness in a Macomb County corruption case pleads guilty
A former Detroit-area lawyer pleaded guilty in front of a federal judge today for his involvement in a Macomb County corruption case. Angelo Selva of Macomb Township pleaded guilty to obtaining and concealing bribes for former Clinton Township Trustee Dean Reynolds.
