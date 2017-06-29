Ann Arbor area business briefs: Quinn...

Ann Arbor area business briefs: Quinn Evans Architects and The Neutral Zone

From new hires and promotions to industry awards, here's a roundup of achievements by businesses and individuals in the greater Ann Arbor area: Quinn Evans Architects, an award-winning architectural and planning practice, has hired James Zwolensky, AIA, LEED AP, as a senior associate in the firm's Ann Arbor office. Zwolensky has more than 25 years of experience in the planning and design of higher education, government, and commercial facilities.

