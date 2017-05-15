Who Knew? An Absolute Assignment of R...

Who Knew? An Absolute Assignment of Rents Can Be Absolute

Sixth Circuit Determines that an Absolute Assignment of Rents Perfected Under Michigan State Law Takes Property out of a Bankruptcy Estate If under state law perfection of an absolute assignment of rents is a transfer of property, then such rents could be excluded from property of a debtor's bankruptcy estate. Debtor Town Center Flats, LLC owns a 53-unit residential apartment complex in Shelby Township, Michigan.

