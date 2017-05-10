Son charged in dog attack that hurt m...

Son charged in dog attack that hurt mom and her boyfriend

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Son is charged in vicious pit bull attack after his 'fun-loving' dog named Bruce mauled his mother and bit off her boyfriend's EARS Laughton's one-year-old pit bull named Bruce mauled his mother, Suzette Laughton, 52, and her boyfriend, Michael Mager, 51 Mager suffered a severed artery, wounds to his arms and lost the tops of both ears in Roseville, Michigan Officers had to use a Taser on the animal to remove Mager from the house; Bruce was later euthanized Two weeks prior, the same dog owner was ticketed after his pit bull mauled his mother and her boyfriend; Bruce was euthanized on Monday A 29-year-old Detroit-area dog owner has been charged after his pit bull named Bruce viciously mauled his mother and her boyfriend, leaving both with severe injuries and resulting in the animal having to be put down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macomb County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09) Feb '17 Hackel Hell 3
News Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai... Feb '17 DRJ 1
News Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11) Feb '17 Phart On Demand 33
News Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Doubtful 2
Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse (Oct '16) Oct '16 Jack 1
Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16) Sep '16 Emma 2
See all Macomb County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macomb County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,485 • Total comments across all topics: 280,783,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC