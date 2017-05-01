There are on the Times Herald story from Monday, titled Parents mauled by pit bull had been attackeda. In it, Times Herald reports that:

Roseville police said the man, his wife are in critical condition with bites to their arms, faces; 2nd attack in 2 weeks. Parents mauled by son's pit bull had been attacked before by dog Roseville police said the man, his wife are in critical condition with bites to their arms, faces; 2nd attack in 2 weeks.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Times Herald.