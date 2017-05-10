Ongoing child abuse suspected in death of Michigan 4-year-old
Police suspect child abuse caused the death of a 4-year-old girl who was hospitalized on May 4 and died the following day. An autopsy conducted by the Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office determined the girl, who lived with her mother, her mother's boyfriend and two siblings at a home on the 29000 block of Galloway in Roseville, died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen.
