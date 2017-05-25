New warning for M-59 construction zon...

New warning for M-59 construction zone drivers

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WXYZ

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers not to let their frayed nerves get the best of them while driving through construction zones on M-59. Any driver who cuts through a privately-owned parking lot, driveway or business to get around traffic could face a $125 fine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macomb County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09) Feb '17 Hackel Hell 3
News Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai... Feb '17 DRJ 1
News Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11) Feb '17 Phart On Demand 33
News Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Doubtful 2
Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse (Oct '16) Oct '16 Jack 1
Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16) Sep '16 Emma 2
See all Macomb County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macomb County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,560 • Total comments across all topics: 281,275,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC