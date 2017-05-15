MDOT provides M-59 update and reminder of access available for all...
UPDATES: Eastbound M-59, from M-53 to Schoenherr Road, and westbound M-59, from Garfield Road to Schoenherr Road, currently each have the three left lanes open . This configuration allows crews to safely remove the concrete in the two right lanes, along with addressing the many business driveways, access points, and cross streets.
