MDOT, GM collaboration means smarter, safer traffic signals in Macomb County
May 25, 2017 -- Michigan road agencies and General Motors' Research & Development are collaborating to showcase the state's leadership in the connected and automated vehicle environment by successfully demonstrating smart signal technology. Successful demonstrations were recently conducted in Macomb County, adjacent to GM's Warren Technical Center, as development vehicles engaged in Vehicle-to-Infrastructure communication at two intersections on Mound Road.
