Man wins $300K in lottery a year after being injured in truck crash
A Macomb County man who has been out of work for a year won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery's "Winter Lucky Times 10" instant game. "I've been through hell over the last year," said the winner, who chose to remain anonymous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Hackel Hell
|3
|Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai...
|Feb '17
|DRJ
|1
|Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart On Demand
|33
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|2
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC