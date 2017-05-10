Man charged after dog attacks his mother, her boyfriend
A 29-year-old Detroit-area dog owner has been charged after his pit bull mauled his mother and her boyfriend. The Macomb County prosecutor's office says Robert Laughton has been charged with two counts of owning a dangerous animal causing serious injury.
