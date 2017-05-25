Man accused of embezzling money from seniors 14 mins ago
A 51-year-old Macomb County Insurance agent has been charged in connection to embezzling more than $800,000 from senior citizens. Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette accuses Paul Garceau of using a Ponzi scheme to steal money from unsuspecting seniors.
