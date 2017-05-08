Macomb County officials approve $6 mi...

Macomb County officials approve $6 million in additional sewer fixes

Macomb County wants to prevent another sinkhole from opening along 15 Mile Road in Fraser. That's why it will spend more than $6 million to reline the interceptor drain underneath it.

