Macomb County leaders to update Fraser sinkhole

Thursday May 18

Macomb County officials are expected to provide an update on the Fraser sinkhole during a press conference on Thursday afternoon. Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller and Executive Mark Hackel will speak at the conference, at the site of the sewer interceptor collapse on 15 Mile.

Chicago, IL

