Lawyer says immigrant workers wrongfully fired for skipping work to protest
Immigrant workers at EZ Industrial Solutions were fired for skipping work to attend "A Day Without Immigrants" protest in February. Tony Paris says that in ten years as an attorney filing charges with the National Labor Relations Board, he has never had a case sent to Washington until now.
