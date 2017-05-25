Judge: Macomb County violated Open Me...

Judge: Macomb County violated Open Meetings Act

A judge has ruled the Macomb Township Board violated the Open Meetings Act back in December when it met behind closed doors and approved a deal for a new township attorney-human resources director. Some are calling it a sweetheart deal because it gives the attorney a salary of $150,000 a year, just under that of the Governor who makes $159,000.

Chicago, IL

