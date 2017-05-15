Investigators looking at Macomb County office, official says
A public works official in suburban Detroit says her office has produced records for federal investigators who apparently are looking at her predecessor's many years in office. Candice Miller says employees in her Macomb County agency have been called to testify before a grand jury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Hackel Hell
|3
|Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai...
|Feb '17
|DRJ
|1
|Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart On Demand
|33
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|2
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC