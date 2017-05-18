Federal prosecutor accused of assaulting mother
A high-profile federal prosecutor who helped put Detroit's former mayor behind bars is facing criminal charges of his own tonight. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Bullotta appeared in court today but this time, it was as a defendant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Hackel Hell
|3
|Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai...
|Feb '17
|DRJ
|1
|Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart On Demand
|33
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|2
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC