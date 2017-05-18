Detroit's QLINE is officially open to public
The QLINE will run for 3.3 miles, or 6.6 miles both ways, along Woodward Avenue connecting Detroit's downtown and midtown. Matt Cullen, the CEO of M-1 Rail, which owns and operates the QLINE, knows that several Detroiters don't think the QLINE goes far enough to help residents outside of the downtown area.
