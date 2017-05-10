County Clerk agrees to move offices a...

County Clerk agrees to move offices after Macomb County sues her

Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger has agreed to let a move of some of her departments take place -- but only after she was sued by the county. Spranger has been butting heads with Macomb County officials and getting into trouble ever since she took office in January.

