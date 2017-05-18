Assembly Line Theatre Company Announc...

Assembly Line Theatre Company Announces First Production

Thursday May 18

Detroit's newest professional theatre isn't playing it safe for its debut production. The Assembly Line Theatre Company has chosen to present the world premiere of FWP , an edgy, bitingly funny new work from Detroit playwright Sean Paraventi .

