A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Gaspard Scola, #121986

6 hrs ago Read more: State of Michigan

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 to consider the possible parole of Gaspard Scola, #121986. It will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Handlon Michigan Training Center; Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility in Ionia, Michigan.

Chicago, IL

