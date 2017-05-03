10 things you can do that take less time than riding the QLine
It was reported yesterday that the QLine takes just under 25 minutes to complete the full 3 miles of track in Detroit - starting from the northern-most stop in New Center all the way to the heart of downtown. Granted, every person that rides the QLine won't be making the full 3 mile trek every single ride, but for people who plan to park their car in New Center and take the streetcar down to work or a sporting event will have to accommodate another half hour to their commute.
