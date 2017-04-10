Woman awarded $600,000 in revenge porn case
The plaintiff was awarded $600,000 by a judge in Macomb County Court, after her ex-boyfriend shared a video on Facebook. The victim, who did not want to be identified, said she found about the recording of the pair having sex in December.
