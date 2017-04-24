Training imams, other faith-based lea...

Training imams, other faith-based leaders to spot first signs of mental illness

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Michigan Radio

Stateside's conversation with Dr. Farha Abbasi, founder of the Muslim Mental Health Conference and assistant professor of psychiatry at Michigan State University, and Imam Steve Mustapha Al Turk with the Islamic Organization of North America. When mental illness strikes a loved one, the first person many families turn to is often a faith-based leader: a priest, a minister, a rabbi, or an imam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macomb County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09) Feb '17 Hackel Hell 3
News Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai... Feb '17 DRJ 1
News Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11) Feb '17 Phart On Demand 33
News Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... Oct '16 Doubtful 2
Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse (Oct '16) Oct '16 Jack 1
Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16) Sep '16 Emma 2
See all Macomb County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macomb County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,237 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC