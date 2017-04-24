Training imams, other faith-based leaders to spot first signs of mental illness

Stateside's conversation with Dr. Farha Abbasi, founder of the Muslim Mental Health Conference and assistant professor of psychiatry at Michigan State University, and Imam Steve Mustapha Al Turk with the Islamic Organization of North America. When mental illness strikes a loved one, the first person many families turn to is often a faith-based leader: a priest, a minister, a rabbi, or an imam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.