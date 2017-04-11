Police: Suspect jumps pharmacy counte...

Police: Suspect jumps pharmacy counter and steals cough syrup

A robbery suspect in Macomb County appeared to be showing off some impressive cardio moves during a reported robbery at a CVS Pharmacy last week Friday. It happened before 9 p.m. at the pharmacy located in the 26,000 block of Crocker in Harrison Township.

