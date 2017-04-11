Michigan nurse wins $4M in scratch of...

Michigan nurse wins $4M in scratch off ticket; will scale back work to '40 hours'

A Macomb County nurse said when she scratched off the ticket that made her a multi-millionaire, she let out a few choice words because she knew what was coming: not retirement, but she was going to scale back her hours. The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, walked into the Sunoco gas station at 48990 Hayes Road in Macomb.

