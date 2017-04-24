Michigan Lt. Gov. Calley signals 2018 gubernatorial bid
Lt. Gov. Brian Calley signaled his candidacy to be Michigan's next governor Monday, launching an online ad in which he touts Republican-passed right-to-work and tax laws and talks about having an autistic daughter. The ad and a new website hint at a May 30 announcement, which would coincide with the week of the Detroit Regional Chamber's annual policy conference on Mackinac Island for influential business, political and civic leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Hackel Hell
|3
|Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai...
|Feb '17
|DRJ
|1
|Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart On Demand
|33
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|2
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC