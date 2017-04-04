Michigan House passes bill on minors and Breathalyzers
The Michigan House has passed legislation that would allow minors to refuse requests by police to submit to Breathalyzers when they are not driving. Officers would be prohibited from administering the tests that measure a person's blood-alcohol level without consent by the minor or a judge-signed court order.
